Since his arrival on the big screen, back in the distant 1981, Indiana Jones has become one of the most beloved franchises by fans of action and adventure. However, It was in 2008 that we saw the charismatic character in the movies for the last time.

Therefore, when the intention of a fifth film was announced, the fans could not contain their joy. In this sense, a short time ago some photos of what would be part of the Indiana Jones 5 film set, where a castle in ruins was shown. In addition, These images coincided with the arrival of Harrison Ford to British lands. With this, expectations increased regarding the start of filming the long-awaited sequel.

Now, after several setbacks as a result of the current situation, production continues and -as reported by Screen Rant, a user on Twitter has leaked the first photo of Ford dressed from head to toe in the classic suit of the iconic character that led him to world fame. In addition, producer Kathleen Kennedy can also be distinguished.

First images of Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones are filtered. Photo: Twitter / @ IndianaJones_ch

Who is in the cast of Indiana Jones 5?

For now, it has emerged that – in addition to the 78-year-old actor – the cast includes names like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Boyd Holbrook. But the detail around which characters they will play is still kept secret, as is the plot of the feature film.

When is Indiana Jones 5 released?

According to what was published by Indiana Jones’ own official Twitter account, The film is scheduled to be released on July 29, 2022.