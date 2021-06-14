“The English situation must worry us because we must monitor and ensure that there are no Indian variant clusters, we need careful surveillance that with the current Italian numbers (1,000-1,500 positive) we can sequence all the new infections and check if there is is the variant “. He highlights it at Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa.





“In Italy we have chosen a slightly different vaccination strategy from the United Kingdom, where they shortened the period between first and second dose. What is happening in the United Kingdom, with the increase in cases linked to the Indian variant, is linked on the one hand to the the fact that most of the population is vaccinated with a single dose and then that some have postponed the second dose a lot. This variant is, however, remember it covered by the vaccines we are using “, he added.

“I have always been an enemy of the possibility that people can choose the anti-Covid vaccine, because the vaccine is a choice that is up to the doctor the only person able to decide after the person’s medical history the most suitable vaccine. There can be several factors, a pre-existing illness or the taking of drugs, which can affect and only the doctor is able to give an answer, certainly not the citizen who may have read some unverified information on ‘Dr. Google’ or on social networks “, he stresses again. to Adnkronos Salute, commenting on what was proposed by the pharmacologist Garattini who suggested for the reminder to be “pragmatic and leave the choice of dose to citizens, precisely to increase vaccination coverage”.

On the ‘heterologous’ vaccination Bassetti recalls that “the mix of vaccines can be done, there are at least three advanced studies (in phase 2) that would prove that it works and could give a better answer”.