Some experts associate the June peak in the incidence of COVID-19 with the Indian variant of the coronavirus that has penetrated our country. According to the open Russian consortium for sequencing the genomes SARS-CoV-2 (based in St. Petersburg), the “Delta” variant (Indian strain) occupied slightly more than half (52%) in all samples obtained by scientists in May, and more than 90% – in June.

“If we assume that the same thing is happening throughout Russia as in St. Petersburg, then we can say that this variant of the virus is spreading extremely quickly. In the latest samples received by the consortium, it predominates in the overwhelming amount. I think that the increase in the incidence that we are now seeing is partly due to the spread of this option, as well as the Alpha option (the so-called British. – Izvestia), “Georgy Bazykin emphasized.

According to the expert, this can be explained either by a biological advantage itself, when this option is more easily transmitted from person to person. Or, this option is more effective in escaping antibodies, because of this it spreads more strongly in a partially ill and vaccinated population. Most likely, both the one and the other factor are important, – says Georgy Bazykin.

Pavel Volchkov, head of the MIPT genomic engineering laboratory, is of the same opinion.

“Since nothing has changed in the Russian Federation since April and May, I associate the sharp rise in the incidence rate with a new contagious strain,” he said.

The high prevalence of the Indian strain in Russia is also confirmed by international monitoring data. According to the infographics of the Nextstrain.org portal (which provides constantly updated data on the distribution of coronavirus variants in different countries), the Indian strain occupies the most significant share of the distribution of all dangerous mutant variants.

