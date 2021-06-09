Roads and markets were inundated with monsoon rains, and some local buses and trains were disrupted on Wednesday, after the annual rains hit Mumbai, India’s financial hub, which is already suffering from the coronavirus pandemic.

The rains have arrived in Mumbai earlier than expected. The Met Office had issued a warning for the city and neighboring areas such as Thane, Raigad and Balajhar, and expected heavy rains during the next 48 hours.

The “NDTV” network stated that the floods and rains affected the vaccination campaign against the Corona virus and obstructed traffic.

The city had begun to partially open last Monday, after weeks of closure due to the Corona pandemic.

Mumbai has recorded more than 700,000 cases out of India’s total of about 29 million cases since March 2020, and the city has recorded 15,073 deaths from the virus.