India early returns to Russia the nuclear submarine (NPS) K-152 “Nerpa” (Chakra) of the project 971U “Shchuka-B” leased from it due to the explosion, reports TASS, citing a source in the military-industrial complex.

According to the interlocutor, the explosion of a high-pressure air cylinder occurred in the spring of 2020 during the submarine’s cruise. “He damaged the lightweight and durable hull of the submarine,” the source said.

The interlocutor added that “as a result of the explosion, the hulls were seriously damaged. Electronic weapons and sonar equipment were also damaged. “

After the incident, Indian specialists carried out repairs to the submarine, which is currently on its way to Russia.

In January 2020, The Economic Times wrote that India plans to develop engines for the Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) combat aircraft based on French, British and American models, while the country’s traditional partner, Russia, in similar technology is lagging behind.

The nuclear submarine K-152 Nerpa was leased by India from Russia in January 2012 for a period of ten years.

The submarine was launched in June 2006.