New cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in India remained below 100,000 for the fourth day on

Straight Saturday.

But deaths remain a source of concern, as India recorded 4,000 deaths in addition to recording 84,635 new infections with the Corona virus during the past 24 hours.

With this daily toll, the total number of HIV cases in India rises to 29 million and 358,033 cases. The death toll also rises to 367,097.