India Police marked unvaccinated Indians with a skull symbol – “I am a nationalist”, declares vaccinated sign

The act of the police has angered the citizens of the country.

Indian in rural areas, police have marked their citizens who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus with paper signs with a skull symbol indicating death. The act incites anger in a country where vaccines are available on a limited basis, according to Reuters.

Officials in the state of Madhya Pradesh in central India hoped to encourage more people to take the vaccine.

“We monitored the low number of people vaccinated in our state, and decided to pay tribute to those who were vaccinated, but we also found a lot of people who were not vaccinated,” said Niwari County Police. Santosh Patel To Reuters on Thursday.

“Our goal is not to humiliate but to raise awareness,” he told the Indian To the Hindustan Times.

The vaccine recipients were given a chest-shaped sign with the words “I am a nationalist” written in the colors of the Indian flag.

Instead, the unvaccinated received a sign with a skull symbol with crossed femurs and in addition to them the text “don’t come near me, I’m not vaccinated”. For some, the sign was affixed to the chest.

Procedural has angered people online, where social media users have called it “insulting” and “stigmatizing”.

“People haven’t taken the vaccine because there are really a limited number of them in the area. It is wrong to blame the citizens for that, ”said the local Rudra Pratap Singh Hindustan to the Times.

About 14 percent of the population of Madhya Pradesh has received the first coronary vaccination, and vaccination coverage in rural areas of the state, such as in Niwar, has been the lowest in the country.

India is the world the largest producer of vaccines, but at the same time suffers from problems with the distribution of vaccines.

Tens of millions of vaccines have been exported, including donations to smaller states.

