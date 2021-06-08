95.6% of the more than 7,200 students that were presented last week to the Evaluation of the Bachelor’s Degree for University Access (Ebau) They’ve passed. The figure is ssignificantly higher than last year, when 92.9% of the students were eligible. The total average of the students has also risen, reaching 7.15, compared to 6.8 last year. Students in the Region have had to complete almost the entire course (until May) in a blended format, that is, they have only gone to the educational center on alternate days. However, those from twelve other communities have had face-to-face classes on a daily basis because that is how the Education Councils of their region decided to do so.

Last year 92.9% of the students presented were eligible, after having passed a confined quarter and with online teaching, which caused that the conditions for promotion and graduation in the second year of Baccalaureate were more flexible.

The students have faced this year, as they did last, to a flexible exam model with several question options to choose from. The test format offers students more choice of questions. In previous editions, before the pandemic, in a standard exam, students had to choose between option A and option B, with four questions each corresponding to as many thematic blocks. This year, instead, the exam has only one option, which includes, for example, eight questions, and the student can choose the four they want: for example, two from a content block, two from a second content block, and none of the remaining two.

With this test model, they have tried to compensate for the inconvenience that students have suffered in his two high school courses: the first, with a confined term and ‘online’; and this one, with blended classes.