Health Minister Jens Spahn under attack. According to the Federal Audit Office, billions are said to have been spent on empty intensive care beds.

New allegations against Jens Spahn’s Corona course. Most recently he caused a stir with his mask affair and the late vaccination appointment. Now the Minister of Health is being scolded again by the Federal Audit Office (BEH). The reason: the Numbers of free intensive care beds are said to be manipulated to collect money from the state.

According to a report by the Federal Court of Auditors, there was “massive overcompensation from tax revenues” in the compensation payments for hospitals. To this day it is impossible to “reliably determine the number of intensive care beds actually installed and those additionally purchased.” In addition, the BEH confronts Jens Spahn with allegations that he let pharmacies benefit excessively from FFP2 masks. It seems as if the wave of criticism of Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn’s corona crisis management is not going to stop. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.