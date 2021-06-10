The incidence value in Hamburg is stable below 20. The CDU in the Hanseatic city now wants to relax the mask requirement in schools. Other countries are already showing the way.

Hamburg – In view of a sharply falling incidence value, the CDU has initiated a debate in the Hanseatic city of Hamburg about the partial lifting of the mask requirement. With a view to the corona numbers, it is “time to question the general mask requirement in schools,” demanded the Union’s education expert in the Hamburg citizenry, Birgit Stöver. At least in elementary schools, the “fast and unbureaucratic” rule should be repealed.

Some federal states such as Bavaria, Lower Saxony or Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania are already pioneers here. Hamburg's First Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) had recently shown a little cautious on this issue. On Tuesday he did not want to be committed to a specific statement, as reported by the news portal 24hamburg.de. He could understand such considerations in view of the development in the infection process, but the danger from the corona virus was not over yet, he said at the state press conference. Read here what experts such as paediatricians have to say about the venture*.