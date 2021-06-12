The incidence in Hamburg has fallen to its lowest level since September. Nevertheless, some concerns remain in the metropolis on the Elbe.

Hamburg – Good news from the Hamburg health authority. The incidence in the city has fallen to its lowest level since September. The incidence in the Hanseatic city is currently 18.8 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. The value was last lower on September 9, 2020. Since Friday, June 11, 2021, the health authority has reported 49 new infections, nine fewer than the day before. Despite the positive development of the infection rate, three concerns remain in Hamburg. Why those Delta variant, test centers and the vaccination rate are still a problem for Hamburg*, read here.

The falling incidences are also attracting more and more people to gatherings on the streets. On Saturday, June 12th, climate activists from Extinction Rebellion came together for a protest. In several places in the city the environmental activists stuck themselves on the streets and blocked the traffic*. The police had to intervene.