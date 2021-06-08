ofMartina Lippl shut down

The new corona infections are on the downward trend. Two regions are now considered “Corona-free”. There are problems with vaccine distribution. The news ticker.

The 7-day incidence * is falling nationwide. But there are differences in the federal states. Two districts are “Corona-free” (see update from June 8, 11:27 a.m.).

A shortage of vaccines and the removal of vaccination prioritization are causing problems (see update from June 8th, 8:49 a.m.).

This news ticker on the corona situation in Germany is continuously updated.

Update from June 8, 11:27 a.m.: 7-day incidence of 0.0! Two regions in Germany are “Corona-free”. Both districts are in Lower Saxony (15.7). In Goslar and Friesland, the value fell to zero on Tuesday, according to the RKI. The day before, Goslar in the Harz region had the lowest incidence of all districts in Germany at 0.73.

Corona in Germany: Spahn names month for first vaccination for EVERYONE who want – on one condition

Update from June 8th, 8:49 a.m.: Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) asked for patience after the vaccination prioritization was lifted. It is impossible to “vaccinate everyone immediately,” said Spahn on Tuesday in the ARD “morning magazine”, as reported by the AFP news agency. “We can only ask for your patience in this phase.” According to the Minister of Health, all those willing to be vaccinated should have received at least one initial vaccination by the end of July. This applies “if the vaccinations come as they should,” said Spahn. In addition, the Minister of Health defended the lifting of the vaccination prioritization. The step was necessary in order to “be able to continue vaccinating dynamically”.

“Please do not let the frustration out with the medical assistants”

Around 38 million Germans have already been vaccinated for the first time. With 75 percent willingness to vaccinate in the population, there was still a shortage of around 15 million people who were ready to be vaccinated but had not yet received a vaccination appointment, said the Minister of Health. Spahn expressly called for no pressure to be exerted on employees of medical practices to get an earlier appointment. “Please don’t let the frustration out with the medical assistants,” he said.

Corona incidence in Germany is falling: GPs complain about vaccine deficiency – is there a risk of appointment chaos?

First report from June 8, 2021: Berlin – The current corona case numbers on Tuesday morning show a trend. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports 1204 new corona infections and 140 further deaths. A week ago there were 581 more new infections – that is, 1785. The number of deaths was 153.

The 7-day incidence across Germany is 22.9, as can be seen from the data on the RKI’s Covid-19 dashboard (previous day: 24.2). In the previous week the value was 35.2. However, there are differences in the federal states (see table below).

According to the RKI management report from Monday evening, the nationwide 7-day R-value is 0.76 (previous day: 0.81). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 76 more people. The R-value reflects the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

federal state 7-day incidence (RKI as of June 8, 6.21 a.m.) Baden-Wuerttemberg 28.0 Bavaria 23.6 Berlin 24.2 Brandenburg 12.9 Bremen 23.3 Hamburg 16.7 Hesse 26.3 Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania 8.7 Lower Saxony 15.7 North Rhine-Westphalia 26.0 Rhineland-Palatinate 24.2 Saarland 28.5 Saxony 21.9 Saxony-Anhalt 17.3 Schleswig-Holstein 11.0 Thuringia 27.3

Corona in Germany: GPs complain about a shortage of vaccines

The lack of prioritization in the sequence of vaccinations poses a problem for doctors. “Even today, the amount of vaccine is still too small for the high demand,” said the Federal Chairman of the German Association of General Practitioners, Ulrich Weigeldt, the editorial network Germany (RND). “If less was delivered than ordered, we even have to reschedule appointments again.”

Weigeldt asked those willing to be vaccinated to be patient. “The general practitioners can only revile what is there,” he said. Frustration and disappointment about eventual chaos of appointments are understandable, but “definitely at the wrong address” with general practitioners.

Still too little vaccine: How many vaccine doses will Germany receive in the next few weeks? Health ministry forecasts provide an answer. (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Martin Wagner / imago