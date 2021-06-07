The Transportation Security Administration in Dubai has arrested an Asian who violated public morals in the Dubai Metro cabin, and caused inconvenience to its users through inappropriate behavior and behavior that distorted the public appearance, in addition to his violation of the decision issued by the Attorney General of the United Arab Emirates No. 38 of 2020 regarding the application of a control regulation Violations and administrative penalties issued by Cabinet Resolution No. 17 of 2020, regarding the regulation for controlling violations, precautionary measures, instructions and duties imposed to limit the spread of the Corona virus “Covid 19”.

The director of the Transportation Security Department in Dubai, Brigadier Obaid Al Hathboor, said that the accused was arrested after posting a video of him on social media, behaving in an inappropriate manner, violating public morals inside the Dubai Metro cabin, and violating the privacy of its users.

He indicated that this person appeared in the circulating video clip not wearing a mask inside the Dubai Metro cabin, at a time when all public transport users are committed to precautionary measures in order to achieve public safety for all.

He explained that Federal Penal Code No. 3 of 1987 punishes violating public morals and causing disturbance to others by imprisonment, a fine, or one of these two penalties, in accordance with Article 361, which states: “A penalty of imprisonment not exceeding six months and a fine of not more than five thousand dirhams, or any of the These two penalties shall apply to anyone who publicly proclaims an appeal or song, or shouts or utters a speech contrary to morals, and anyone who publicly tempts others to debauchery by any means.



