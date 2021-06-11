A.When Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, SPD, sent a list of questions to Health Minister Jens Spahn of the CDU around the turn of the year, in which information about the corona vaccination campaign was required, the balance of power in the Union had not yet been sorted. It was not clear who would become chairman, nor was the question about the candidate for chancellor answered. Spahn couldn’t be quite so sure who would defend him from his own ranks against the oncoming comrades.

Now that the important decisions have been made in the Union, the Minister of Health can be sure that all important Union people, including the Chancellor, will stand behind him. It was the same this week when the SPD accused that Spahn had put protective masks into circulation in the early phase of the pandemic that did not meet the required safety standards.