Deputy Mayor of Ukrainian Mariupol Sergei Zakharov said that the city administration intends to purchase the Israeli anti-missile defense system “Iron Dome”, reports the portal Focus.ua on June 10.

The decision of the authorities is connected with the launch of the airport. Currently, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and international communities consider flights to Mariupol unsafe, since the city is located only 40 km from the contact line, while 160 km is considered an acceptable distance.

Zakharov is confident that the installation of the Iron Dome will solve this problem. He recalled that Israel is successfully using the system to ensure flight safety.

“Flights are allowed there, despite the fact that the airport is located 8 km from the buffer zone. For safety, the Iron Dome tactical defense system is used. We can also adopt this practice, ”the deputy mayor clarified.

According to him, the innovation will cost the city € 50 million. Zakharov also noted that the Mariupol authorities have already contacted the manufacturer and are discussing the installation of equipment, and a delegation from Israel is planned to arrive at the end of June to resolve this issue.

Earlier, on May 18, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran called the Iron Dome one of the best examples of missile defense. He noted that the country is considering the possibility of acquiring a similar system.

The Israeli tactical missile defense system “Iron Dome”, designed to protect against unguided tactical missiles with a range of 4 km to 70 km, is capable of protecting an area of ​​150 square meters. km.