The Executive Committee of the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) has approved the official football status of the slogans “Glory to Ukraine!” and Glory to the Heroes, both of which are featured on the national team’s shirts. This was announced on Friday, June 11, by the President of the UAF Andrei Pavelko.

“The Executive Committee approved the official football status of the slogans” Glory to Ukraine! ” and “Glory to the Heroes!”, which have been greeting millions of our fans in their native country and around the world for many years, ”Pavelko wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, the executive committee also supported his proposal and approved the football symbols of Ukraine. Now, together with the small coat of arms of the UAF in the form of a Trident with the inscription Ukraine, at all official events of the UAF and in matches of national teams, they will use a large coat of arms – a map of Ukraine with a Trident in the center.

Pavelko noted that these attributes contain a “unique national football code” that united all Ukrainians. He also congratulated the country on this “historic decision”.

On June 6, the uniform of the Ukrainian national team for the European Football Championship was presented. It depicts the country’s borders, taking into account the territories of Crimea and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), and nationalist slogans “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to heroes!”.

UEFA approved the uniform, but on June 10 demanded to remove the “political” lettering from the shirts.

UEFA explained to Izvestia that the inscriptions “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to heroes!” are “political in nature, have historical and militaristic significance.” The phrase “Glory to Ukraine” was approved in 2018 and corresponds to Art. 13 and Art. 19 of the UEFA Equipment Regulations, but the other slogan on the inside of the jersey must be removed.

Nikolay Vasilkov, press secretary of the head coach of the Ukrainian national team Andriy Shevchenko, announced on June 10 that the uniform of the national team of the country would most likely be altered.

In the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, they noted that within the framework of Euro 2020, the players strive to glorify their country, therefore, the slogan applied to the form, from the point of view of Kiev, “is absolutely correct and cannot cause any reservations.” At the same time, Zelensky himself previously called the form special.

The European Football Championship was planned to be held in 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was postponed to the summer of 2021. It will take place from 11 June to 11 July in 12 European cities.