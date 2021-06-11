Mourning in connection with the death of State Duma deputy from United Russia Larisa Shoigu, sister of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, has been announced in her homeland in Tuva. This is reported on the official portal republics.

By the decree of the Acting Head of Tuva Vladislav Khovalyg, on the day of mourning, it is decided to lower the state flags and recommend that cultural institutions and television companies cancel entertainment events and programs.

Khovalyg also expressed condolences to the family and friends of Shoigu.

The death of Larisa Shoigu became known on June 10. According to the deputy head of the United Russia faction, member of the Committee for Control and Regulation in the State Duma Larisa Karmazina, she died as a result of a stroke, which became a complication of the coronavirus.

Shoigu became a State Duma deputy in December 2007. She was 68 years old.