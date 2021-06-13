Recent data published by the Dubai Government Media Office today revealed that 83% of the target groups received the Covid_19 vaccine in the emirate, and that the proportion of those who received the two doses of the vaccine reached 64%.

The data stated that more than 2.3 million people received the vaccine in Dubai, and that approximately 20% of the target groups in the emirate did not take the initiative to receive the vaccine.

The data indicated that out of every 10 people who were infected with corona, 8 of them were not vaccinated, and that out of every 10 people admitted to hospital and intensive care, 9 were not vaccinated.

For details, watch the following video:



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

