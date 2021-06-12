Dr. Alawi Al-Sheikh, Deputy Director of the Dubai Health Authority, said during a talk about vaccination developments in the emirate, that the proportion of those taking the vaccine exceeded 83% of the first dose and 64% of the second dose.

The Sheikh indicated that the Health Authority calls on everyone to take the initiative to take the vaccine in order to avoid the repercussions of infection with the virus.



