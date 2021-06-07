In line with the objectives of the Dubai Urban Plan launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to make Dubai the best city for life in the world, the Dubai Municipality, in partnership with Brand Dubai, the creative arm, revealed The Dubai Government Media Office announced the launch of an initiative to re-design a group of Dubai parks, in an innovative and non-traditional way, based on the involvement of the Emirati creative community in preparing new designs for the chosen gardens to give them a new look and additional services that serve their visitors and increase their comfort and happiness rate.

The initiative aims to raise the level of community awareness of the importance of green spaces and parks and the need to preserve them as one of the basic components of a healthy sustainable life, as well as promoting interest in developing the aesthetic appearance of gardens, which constitute an important element of modern life provided by Dubai and enhance its quest to be the best city for life and work in the world .

The initiative is to involve Emirati students and talents to present modern designs for a group of selected Dubai parks to add new features that increase their splendor and attractiveness, based on a set of foundations for the proposed designs, including the use of environmentally friendly materials and taking into account innovative construction methods that fit the spirit of Dubai and its urban nature, and in line with the latest trends. International in the design of gardens and open spaces.

This step comes within the framework of the constructive partnership between Dubai Municipality and Brand Dubai, and the municipality’s keenness to build a happy and sustainable city through the many services and facilities it provides to citizens, residents and visitors, and to preserve the city’s aesthetics and permanent greenery, while the initiative reflects Brand Dubai’s keenness to engage the community. Creative in all his projects, and his continuous quest to provide additions that highlight the element of creativity in all parts of Dubai, as it was linked to its developmental process, which most of its projects and achievements were based on creative and innovative ideas.

On the meaning of the initiative, Director of the Executive Planning Department at Dubai Municipality, Assem Al Qassem, explained that the initiative is in line with the sustainable development plans of the Emirate of Dubai and supports an important goal, which is to preserve and enhance green spaces and increase their attractiveness to the public, while the initiative achieves another important goal, which is to open the way for the community To interact more with its surroundings and environment, and to contribute to enhancing the civilized perspective of the Emirate.

Al-Qasim said: “We are looking for creative ideas that embody the features of naturalness and sustainability, so the design must be suitable for the open atmosphere, and it should take into account the ease of maintenance and the nature of the climate, stressing that the initiative will open the door for the participation of the creative community and unleash their creativity in this field to present designs that include Urban seating, interactive children’s play areas, green landscape designs, innovative canopies, and sports walking paths integrated into the overall design and suitable for all ages, as well as any additional details or needs that the participants wish to see within the neighborhood gardens.

In her turn, Director of Creative Projects at Brand Dubai, Shaima Al Suwaidi, said, “We share Dubai Municipality’s vision on the value of enhancing community members’ interest in gardens and keenness on activating community participation in adding new aesthetic touches to it, so the agreement was to open the door for creative Emirati talents to be a partner in achieving these. Objectives”.

Regarding the involvement of the creative community in the UAE in introducing new designs for the selected gardens, Al Suwaidi added: “The initiative comes from Brand Dubai’s belief in the importance of discovering the energies of young people in design, and our commitment to government directions aimed at promoting the welfare and happiness of society, as well as motivating university students. And Emirati creators to participate in the planning and construction of the city, and to educate community members in the field of sustainable urban design.”

The initiative to redesign Dubai parks is in line with the “Dubai Urban Plan 2040”, which focuses on raising the efficiency of resource utilization, developing vibrant and healthy communities, doubling recreational green spaces and parks to provide a healthy environment for residents and visitors, improving environmental sustainability and protecting cultural and urban heritage with the aim of building a global development model aimed at The welfare of the community, empowering its members and motivating them for creativity, innovation and success by creating an ideal environment that meets their requirements and provides them with the space to release their latent energies so that everyone can be a positive partner in the future march.

It is worth noting that Dubai Municipality has launched the new corporate identity for Dubai Gardens, which is characterized by promoting the youthful spirit and highlighting the future visions of the emirate, as the department was keen to carefully choose the colors of the new logo for the identity, to send more positive energy and renewal, in addition to its modern design, which embodies the concepts of happiness. And the joy that Dubai is keen to instill in the members of its community and all its visitors, and the municipality pays great attention to all its parks and facilities, by ensuring the availability of all requirements that meet the needs of visitors to those parks from different segments of society, in the interest of the department to achieve the welfare of citizens and residents in The emirate and ensuring that the best is always provided to them, and its commitment to strengthening the unique position occupied by Dubai as a global city full of entertainment and tourism destinations.

