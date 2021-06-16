A bride accompanied her groom in the video, as they walked to the place designated for them at the wedding, but things did not end as planned.

The bride seemed to have difficulty moving while walking in the dress, which seemed to be lifted from the front, as was customary in the fashion designs designated for such an occasion.

The surprise was the presence of a person under the bride’s dress, whose task is to make it raised, to appear elegant and attractive.

The video spotted the person walking on his hands and feet under the dress, after he failed to hide his exit from the dress.

And according to the British newspaper “Daily Star”, the wedding ceremony, which witnessed the funny incident, was held in the Philippines.