The USSR contributed to the creation of the American strategic supersonic reconnaissance aircraft SR-71 Blackbird, considered the fastest aircraft in history, providing titanium for it, says The National Interest.

The American magazine recalls that the SR-71 Blackbird had a unique airframe, made of 90 percent titanium, which could withstand high temperatures. The publication notes that the United States did not have enough of its own metal for the production of the aircraft, as a result of which the USSR needed it.

The magazine writes that Washington bought titanium from the USSR in a fraudulent way, as a result of which the latter did not know for what purposes the sold metal was being used. “This prompted the Central Intelligence Agency to launch a secret metal buying program using shell corporations and third world countries as intermediaries,” says The National Interest.

The magazine recalls that the United States built 32 SR-71 Blackbird units, and admits that if the USSR knew about the purpose of the titanium being sold, it would not approve of its purchase by the American side.

In November 2019, The Aviationist wrote that the air intakes of the J58 (JT11D-20) engines were a key feature of the American SR-71 Blackbird, which allows the aircraft to reach a record cruising speed of 3.2 Mach numbers.

In November 2018, the US Air Force awarded four Swedish pilots Air Medals for defending the SR-71 Blackbird from the USSR during the Cold War.

The Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird is considered the pinnacle of aviation. Retired from service in 1998, the scout holds a speed record of Mach 3.2 in direct flight. Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works team is currently working on the SR-72 hypersonic aircraft.