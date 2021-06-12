A passenger flying from Atlanta to the United States made an attempt to disembark without waiting for landing. This is evidenced by a video published on the Web, reports REN TV…

So, the footage shows how the man tried to open the door to the cockpit. When this failed, the passenger began to break down the side doors through which boarding is usually carried out.

The reasons that prompted the man to take these actions are not reported. In the comments to the video, users noted that such incidents have become more frequent.

In April, it was reported that several passengers on a plane en route from Istanbul to Tunisia had a fight over the allocation of overseat luggage space. The shelves chosen by the company seemed inconvenient to many, and no one wanted to pay additional fees for the overhead luggage shelf. The result was a scuffle involving several passengers.