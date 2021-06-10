Consumer prices in the United States in May rose by five percent on an annualized basis, and on a monthly basis – by 0.6 percent. Writes about this CNBC with reference to the Ministry of Labor of the country.

The rise in consumer prices in May in annual terms became a record for 13 years (since August 2008), when the indicator was 5.4 percent. At the end of April, it amounted to 4.2 percent year-on-year.

Core inflation in the United States (excluding food and energy prices) in annual terms was the highest since June 1992 (plus 3.8 percent). Over the year, food prices increased by 2.2 percent, and energy carriers – by 28.5 percent. Used cars became the record-holder for growth: their cost increased by 7.3 percent in a month and 30 percent year-on-year.

Earlier Deutsche Bank warned about the danger of ignoring inflation. In the coming years, it may lead to a new crisis, the consequences of which will be devastating.

Analysts are confident that the refusal of the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) to tighten monetary policy until inflation shows steady growth will have dire economic consequences. Because of ignoring inflation, “the world economy is sitting on a time bomb,” experts say.