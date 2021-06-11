US Republican Senator Ted Cruz said that the decisions made by the head of the White House, Joe Biden, had the worst impact on the country’s foreign policy. He shared his comment on the air of the TV channel Fox News…

“We know that the Biden-Harris administration has been an internal disaster. It was an economic disaster. It was a financial disaster <...> But there was no area where they screwed up worse than in foreign policy, ”the politician said.

Cruz believes that the American president’s refusal to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 operator has become a “multi-billion dollar gift to Vladimir Putin.”

The senator also called the financial support of the Palestinians and the breakdown of the agreement with Mexico, which, in his opinion, led to a crisis on the border, as unsuccessful decisions of the White House.

Earlier on June 11, former US President Donald Trump commented on Biden’s upcoming meeting with Putin in Geneva. “Good luck with your negotiations. Stay awake at the meeting and please convey my best wishes to Putin, ”he said. On June 8, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki noted that Biden had “been preparing for a meeting with Putin for 50 years.”

The meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States will take place on June 16 in Geneva.