There are currently four operational stealth fighters in the world – the American F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II, the Chinese J-20 and the Russian Su-57. writes veteran US Marine Corps Alex Hollings on the Sandboxx blog.

The author calls the best aircraft of the fifth generation American, the worst – Russian.

The observer assures that after the J-20 receives new engines, in its capabilities it will approach the F-22 Raptor. In his opinion, the F-35 Lightning II, while not as maneuverable and long-range as the J-20 and F-22 Raptor, is “an incredibly cunning flying supercomputer.”

“The Russian Su-57 is widely known as the least invisible of the fifth generation aircraft, but a fighter is not only an effective dispersion area,” the author writes.

Hollings writes that the head-to-head comparison of the four existing fifth-generation fighters cannot be considered fair, since each of these aircraft was created to solve specific problems and apply within the framework of a specific strategy. And yet the author writes that “the Su-57 may be the worst fifth generation fighter on the planet.” “But that doesn’t make him a bad fighter at all,” the observer says.

Related materials Countdown How the United States prepares for a rehearsal of a large-scale war with the “aggressor” – Russia

Among the problems that accompanied the Su-57, the author calls, in particular, the collapse of the USSR, which led to the fact that the first fifth-generation fighter – the F-22 Raptor – appeared in the United States, not Russia, and the termination of cooperation with India, which remained dissatisfied with the stealth performance of the Su-57.

The publication associates the dispatch of fifth-generation Russian aircraft to Syria with receiving “feed for the headlines and a few promotional photos.”

The author recalls that the first Su-57, which the Russian Ministry of Defense was supposed to adopt, crashed in December 2019, which was “a huge blow to the fragile reputation of Russia as a world military power.”

Among other problems faced by the development of the Su-57, the observer calls the absence of a second stage engine on the existing aircraft, as well as Western sanctions imposed on Russia, which allegedly did not allow the installation of modern avionics on the fighter.

Nevertheless, writes Hollings, the Su-57 remains the most maneuverable fifth-generation fighter, and is second only to the F-22 Raptor in developed cruising speed.

“The Su-57 may not become the leader among stealth fighters, but it is not necessary to pose a threat,” the author concludes.

In August 2020, analysts Ryan Bauer and Peter Wilson, in an article for the American research organization RAND, declared the Su-57 a fourth-generation fighter that faced “numerous problems and setbacks.”

In July of the same year, in the publication of the Chinese portal Global Times, the fifth generation fighters were called the American F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II, as well as the Chinese J-20, but not the Russian Su-57. The internationally oriented publication, which is overseen by the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, cited the opinion of the deputy director of science and technology of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), J-20 chief designer Yang Wei.