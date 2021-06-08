The Drill glide bomb could become Russia’s new superweapon, The National Interest admits. An American magazine calls it “ideal when used against a moving enemy.”

“This is a cluster gliding, stealth bomb, guided by GLONASS [глобальная навигационная спутниковая система — прим. «Ленты.ру»]… Its weight is more than 500 kilograms, the radius of action is from 30 to 50 kilometers, ”the newspaper writes.

The magazine reminds that each “Drill” contains 15 homing combat elements and is equipped, in particular, with a “friend or foe” identification system and electronic countermeasures. The publication noted the efficiency of this Russian weapon in comparison with missile weapons.

The National Interest released material in response to the June statement of Igor Nasenkov, head of the Tekhnodinamika holding, according to which the Drill test could be completed in 2022.

In May 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov announced that the Russian army will receive the Drill in 2021.

In October 2018, General Director of Tekhmash, Vladimir Lepin, said that the Drill device takes into account the risk of missing the target.

The Russian unified planning cluster bomb “Drill” (PBK-500U SPBE-K) was presented in 2015. Since 2016 it has been undergoing tests at proving grounds The bomb is capable of gliding without entering the active air defense zone and is equipped with controllable elements, which are adjusted on the final route of its movement, ensuring the destruction of selected targets.