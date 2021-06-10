Murad Al Masri (Dubai)

24 hours remain until the start of the Euro 2020 finals, which will be held from June 11 to July 11, 2021, and the Italian team will be on time in the opening match in the capital, Rome, against Turkey, tomorrow, Friday, knowing that history is always merciful to the owners of the land in the opening matches, Where this meeting does not always smile to the owners of the land.

Poland was able only to snatch a draw against Greece in the finals held at home in partnership with Ukraine in 2012, as it advanced with a Robert Lewandowski goal before stumbling in a 1-1 draw in the end.

As for the Swiss team, it played the opening finals of the 2008 edition, which was held on its soil in partnership with Austria, and lost in the opening match against the Czech Republic to taste the bitterness of the opening matches. Portugal also fell in the opening match against Greece 2-1 in the 2004 edition, before losing against the same team in the final as well. The England team was no better, after it was satisfied with a draw with Switzerland in the opening edition of 1996.

As for the Swedish national team, it drew 1-1 at home against France at the opening of the 1992 edition, to join the list of host teams that were unable to win the opening match, and even Germany did not manage to overcome this knot with a draw with Italy called “West Germany” in The opening of the 1988 edition after a 1-1 draw. On the other hand, the French team is considered a specialist in the opening matches when it is the host, which won the 2016 editions over Romania 1-2 and in 1984 over Denmark 1 – zero. It is noteworthy that in the first five editions of the tournament, the finals started directly from the semi-finals, and the host countries managed to win three times out of the four times that appeared in the opening match at the time, although one of them was won by the host Italy by metal lottery in 1968!