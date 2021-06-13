In the Moscow region, they will play for an apartment among those vaccinated against COVID-19. This is reported by the radio station “Moscow speaking”.

We are talking about those who will receive the first component of the vaccine for the first time from June 15 to 25, 2021. Those wishing to participate in the drawing can choose any drug: “Sputnik V”, “EpiVacCorona” or “KoviVac”.

Any Russian citizen over 18 years of age can take part. The place of registration does not matter. To do this, you need to register on the regional portal “Gosuslug” from 15 to 25 June.

As a prize, the winner will receive a three-room apartment with an area of ​​74.9 square meters in the Novaya Proletarka residential complex in Serpukhov.

The winner will be determined live on the “360” TV channel on June 27 at 19:00.

Earlier it was reported that the Moscow authorities launched an additional vaccination incentive program, which applies to all citizens over 18 years old. From June 14 to July 11, 2021, citizens who receive the first component of the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time will become participants in the car raffle.