A lion had to escape and climb trees for fear of a herd of buffalo decided to attack and pursue it after failing in an attempt to catch one of them. For hours, according to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”.

In the manner of “Bush Boy” .. a lion climbs a tree to escape a herd of buffaloes

Photographer Olaf Thuckley, 54, from Norway, captured the moment when the King of the Jungle was forced to flee to safety.

The photographer said: “Suddenly the buffalo learned about the presence of the lion, and he saw that an isolated tree in the great savannah might be his safety means, and he climbed to safety from the big buffalo, and he stayed in the tree for about an hour, before the buffalo herd left the area,” according to the seventh day.