A month of football ahead. The most important national team tournament in Europe will continue to be called Euro 2020 even if it is played in 2021. Until July 11, the ball will meet throughout the continent, which is the main novelty of this edition. Since, in addition to the measures by Covid-19, it will not be organized only in a specific country, but the matches will be played in eleven cities throughout Europe. The France team is listed there as a favorite.

The most exceptional Eurocup kicks off for several reasons: due to the format, the venues in various countries and, of course, the anticovid measures. Rarely has a European Championship been launched with a unanimous favorite. All against the France of Mbappé, Griezmann, Benzema, Dembélé, Kanté, Pogba and Varane. In this edition of En Primera Plana we analyze how this month of football is presented on the continent.

