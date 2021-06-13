In the city, 17-breed dogs are considered “potentially dangerous”. It is not forbidden to have them, but their owners must sign up for a registry and get a permit. This is what is established by a law that is almost ten years old, but which had not been regulated. Just now, the Buenos Aires Government issued a resolution that establishes the procedure to be entered in that registry.

Last May a similar registry was opened in La Plata and owners of this type of animals were given a deadline to register: they must do so before July 30.

In the City there was still no official communication on the deadlines, but the resolution of the Environmental Protection Agency that approves the “Procedure for registration in the Register of Owners of Potentially Dangerous Dogs”, as well as a form to do it. The norm was published in the Buenos Aires Official Gazette on Friday.

What are the dogs considered potentially dangerous, whose owners must be registered in the registry?

Law 4078, which regulates the keeping of this type of animals, lists 17 breeds: pit bull terrier, staffordshire bull terrier, american staffordshire terrier, dogo argentino, brazilian row, tosa inu, akita inu, doberman, rottweiller, bullmastiff, dogue de bordeaux, bull terrier, large japanese dog, neapolitan mastiff, presa canario, german sheepdog and cane corso. But it also includes any dog ​​that is trained to attack.

The pit bull terrier is also included in the list of potentially dangerous dogs.

In addition, potentially dangerous dogs are considered to be those born of crosses between the breeds included in the list or with other breeds that result in animals weighing more than 20 kilos, thoracic girth between 60 and 80 centimeters, voluminous head and short neck, strong muscles, large jaw and deep mouth and resistance and marked character.

Law 4078, approved by the Buenos Aires Legislature in December 2011, created the registry of owners of these animals and regulated his tenure.

Dogs that can pose a danger they must be identified with a tag attached to the collar, which must include the name of the owner and the registration number in the registry. And they must be carried down the street with muzzle and a short leash, of a maximum of two meters not extensible.



The bull terrier, with its powerful jaw, is also considered potentially dangerous.

Also, owners need liability insurance to cover the costs of damages or injuries that your dogs may cause.

In private properties it must be guaranteed a suitable enclosure to protect people who approach them from the outside.

The law expressly prohibits and considers a very serious fault to abandon potentially dangerous dogs. In addition, it orders that the owners notify the Registry immediately of any incident in which the dog has caused damages or losses. The transfer, theft, loss or death of the animal must also be reported. And if this changes hands, the new owner will have to renew his registration in the registry.

Failure to comply with these provisions is fined between 500 and 2000 fixed units, equivalent to between $ 19,500 and $ 78,000, or double in case of recidivism.



The bulldog, a sideways glance breed. Photo Clarín Archive

Registration in the Registry

The enforcement authority is the City Environmental Protection Agency, which in the resolution published on Friday details what is the procedure to register in the Registry. It also entrusts the administration of this to the Unit for the Coordination of Health and Responsible Ownership of Pets that works under its orbit. This unit will also be in charge of issuing tenure permits.

Registration in the Registry It will be processed via the web Through the Remote Processing System (TAD) of the Government of the City.

Will have to complete a form with the photo of the dog; data of the owner (name and surname, ID, address and email); animal data (date of birth, breed, color, type of coat, actual or approximate age, microchip identification and usual address), and civil liability insurance data (insurance company, policy number and validity).



Doberman dogs were included in the list of animals that must be registered.

Once these requirements have been fulfilled, the owner You will receive a Potentially Dangerous Dog Permit, which will be valid for one year. Three months after obtaining this permit, you must carry out a training course offered by the Unit for the Coordination of Health and Responsible Ownership of Pets through the TAD system. The goal is for you to learn about the proper care, education and socialization of these dogs.

Having done this course will be one of the requirements to renew the tenure permit.

