The Indian strain of the coronavirus several times reduces the immune response in those vaccinated against the coronavirus and those who have already been ill. This statement was made by the Deputy Director of the Gamaleya Center Denis Logunov, his words are reported by TASS…

“The Indian strain is quite important today. It has two key mutations in the receptor-binding domain, and these two key mutations significantly reduce the activity of sera in vaccinated and recovered patients. Significantly – this is not a critical decrease, but by about 2-3 times. Accordingly, if the immunity decreases critically and the strain has changed, this can cause infections, albeit infrequent, ”said Logunov.

The Indian strain of the coronavirus, also called the delta variant, is considered to be more infectious compared to other strains of SARS-CoV-2. Earlier, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko made changes in the treatment of coronavirus due to the Indian strain. “Treatment regimens for the Indian strain may need to be adjusted, including due to its higher rate of spread,” he said.

Over the past day, 6701 cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in Moscow, which was the maximum value since the beginning of the year.