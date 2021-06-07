Drinking alcohol by three drinking companions in the Altai Territory ended in murder and a criminal case. When the drunkiest man began to threaten two other murders, one of the vacationers hurried to leave, not waiting for the end of his comrade’s threats. informs Telegram channel 112.

When the man returned to check if everything was in order, he saw a corpse with a severed head on the sofa. In a drunken stupor, suspect Aleksey K. hit his acquaintance, who was lying on the couch, with an ax. After the crime, he went to a neighbor, to whom he confessed everything. The woman called the police only a few hours later.

Earlier it became known about the murder solved in Sakhalin in September 2020. Then a local resident disappeared, but the operatives came out on the trail of the suspect only in May 2021. During a search in his apartment, the remains of the murdered man were found, which the killer had kept in the room for a year.