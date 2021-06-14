In the US state of Texas, a car drove into a crowd while racing, causing 29 people to be injured. This was announced on Sunday, June 13, by the TV channel KVIA ABC-7 News citing a statement by the El Paso County Sheriff.

“The preliminary investigation showed that one of the cars, for unknown reasons, drove out of the mud track and broke through the fence. Three other cars were also damaged in the first accident, ”the statement said.

It is indicated that the incident took place in a village called Fabens. As a result of the vehicle entering the crowd, eight people were hospitalized, three of them in critical condition.

Earlier in March, at least 10 Mexican citizens were killed in a truck accident in the US state of California. A truck carrying gravel crashed into an SUV carrying 27 passengers.

In February in Texas, six people died and 56 were injured in a major accident involving about 100 cars. It was indicated that the accident occurred on the interstate in the Texas city of Fort Worth. According to police, the cause of the incident was ice on the road, formed after rain with sleet.