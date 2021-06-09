In Tatarstan, a drunk police officer hit an eight-year-old child at a pedestrian crossing. It is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“According to preliminary information, the driver of the Suzuki Grand Vitara, when turning right, did not give an advantage to a pedestrian crossing the carriageway with a scooter. An eight-year-old child was injured as a result of the road accident, ”the Tatarstan Interior Ministry said.

It turned out that the policeman who was driving was intoxicated. The boy received bruises and abrasions, after providing medical care he was allowed to go home.

On this fact, an official check is carried out. The department reported that the employee will be fired, he will be punished according to the law. In addition, its leaders will be brought to strict disciplinary responsibility.

In May, in the Kursk region, a six-year-old child got behind the wheel of a car and knocked down his mother to death. The incident took place at the city cemetery. The deceased got out of the car, leaving the ignition key. The child in the car got into the driver’s seat, started the car and pressed the gas pedal.