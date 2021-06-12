London (dpa)

The England football team canceled the press conference that was scheduled to be held today, Saturday, to talk about the team’s first match in the European Championship “Euro 2020” against the Croatian national team, after the collapse of Christian Eriksen, in the Danish team’s first match in the tournament.

Eriksen’s condition is currently stable and he is conscious. And the England team begins its matches in the tournament, which it hopes to start and end at Wembley, against the team that eliminated it from the semi-finals of the World Cup three years ago.

The press conference was supposed to be attended by Gareth Southgate, coach and captain of the national team, Harry Kane, before the painful events began in Copenhagen.

Kane played with Eriksen, 29, for several years at Tottenham, where he was also teammates Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier.

The FA said in a statement: “Our thoughts this evening are with Christian Eriksen, his family, and all associated with the Danish Football Association.”