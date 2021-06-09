In Sochi, a shootout took place, during which two bailiffs were killed. It is reported by TASS with reference to the source.

The owner of the house to be demolished opened the fire, said Telegram-channel LIFE SHOT. The bodies of the dead 35 and 36 years old were found on the street of Enlightenment.

Baza notes that three bailiffs came to the citizen.

According to some reports, the shootout continues. Law enforcement agencies were pulled to the scene.

According to other sources, the shooter fled.