The governor of Santa Fe, Omar Perotti, announced that just over a hundred localities will resume face-to-face classes at the initial and primary levels next week, but that due to the high number of Covid cases that continue to register the measure will not reach the territories more populated, as is the case of Rosario or the Capital, which they will continue with the virtual modality.

“In more than a hundred small towns we will take up something for which we are preparing, which is face-to-face. This is a progressive return that we want to take place as soon as possible (in the rest of the province). We will be evaluating day by day so that classrooms become the natural place for students again, the students, the teachers and the school assistants, ”Perotti said Friday night.

The president detailed the measures that will govern the territory from next Monday until June 25, when the new presidential DNU expires due to the pandemic.

The students of the Gran Rosario and Gran Santa Fe will not be able to attend the classrooms, as it happens since last May 19.

In Santa Fe, according to the report known this Friday, 2,421 new Covid infections and 40 deaths were registered. The province registered its highest number on June 2 with 3,961 infections.

The Santa Fe Health Minister, Sonia Martorano, indicated during the announcements that the province is still at “high risk” for health, and that particularly the Gran Rosario, the Gran Santa Fe and San Lorenzo are in a state of “alarm”.

“We cannot return to the presence as we would like. Yes we are going to have presence in the localities that in the last fourteen days have had less than ten cases. They are more than one hundred. In the rest of the province we will continue with the distance education mode and with virtuality. On (next) Friday we will re-evaluate the situation ”, said the official.

The decision not to resume teaching face-to-face classes in schools in the main cities is due, among other indicators, to the fact that more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In Rosario that number reaches 1,057, in Santa Fe 908 and the average for the entire province is 860.

But in addition, the high occupancy of intensive care beds. The report that takes indicators from the last two weeks shows that on May 21 the percentage reached 96% in the entire province, which increased to 98% on June 5 and that on Friday it was at 97%. “With this number of beds we have to continue taking care of ourselves,” warned the governor.

Despite the critical outlook, Perotti and Martorano agreed to point out that there is a “slight improvement” in the number of infections, although at the moment it does not allow large openings.

“If we do not continue with this type of measure, we could put everything that has been achieved at risk,” said Perotti.

Among other measures, from next Monday, vehicular circulation will be made more flexible in two hours – it will become prohibited for those who cannot justify it between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. – and the shops open until 19.

In the case of social gatherings, only the meetings between ten people, but outdoors. The same is true for sports and religious ceremonies, which will only be allowed with a maximum of ten people and never indoors.