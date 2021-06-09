Analysts of the Scientific Center for Traffic Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia have compiled a portrait of those convicted of violating the Traffic Rules. Most often this is an unemployed man with a secondary vocational education. TASS…

It turned out that most of the offenses are committed by representatives of the stronger sex (96.4 percent). Women, respectively, make up 3.6 percent, which is 0.5 percent more than last year. Of the 2,370 offenders, 26 were pregnant and 108 had a child under three years of age.

Among age groups, the largest number of traffic violations falls on 25-49 years old, while among Russians 14-24 and 50 years old and older, sentences for traffic accidents in which people died or were injured predominate. Analysts explain this by little driving experience or by the peculiarities of old age.

In 2020, more than half of those convicted of accidents or repeated drunk driving are able-bodied persons without a permanent source of income. It is noted that they are characterized by crimes with a deliberate form of guilt, for the rest – through negligence. In addition, one third of those convicted had previous convictions.

Earlier, the Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP) made a portrait of the average alimony debtor who lives in Moscow. According to the ministry, such a defaulter is a city dweller aged 30-42. He has a debt of approximately 226 thousand rubles.