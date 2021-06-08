In Anapa, a train demolished an SUV. The driver of the Toyota Land Cruiser tried to slip past the crossing, but did not notice the approaching train. Video with the moment of the accident appeared on the page “Anapa region.ru” in Instagram…

The footage shows how the driver of a white SUV overtook the cars at the railway crossing in the oncoming lane and tried to pass the path at a red light, at which moment he was demolished by a passing train.

As the news portal “Kuban 24” writes, the accident killed the driver and passenger of the car. Another passenger was injured and hospitalized.

Earlier it was reported that a train and a VAZ car collided at a railway crossing near the Zaprudnya station in the Moscow region, as a result of an accident three people died.