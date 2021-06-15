The Ministry of Labor of Russia proposed to assign pensions to Russians automatically. To do this, citizens will need to submit a special application to the State Services website. The bill was published on the federal portal draft regulatory legal acts.

The size of the pension will be determined on the basis of individual accounting information, as well as data received in the course of interdepartmental information interaction and from federal state information systems. They will automatically assign payments only to those citizens who have never worked abroad. In addition, Russians will need to agree to receive an old-age insurance pension automatically.

“The draft order will make it possible to realize a new opportunity for citizens of the Russian Federation who have applied for the appointment of an insurance old-age pension in the form of an electronic document using the Unified Portal of State and Municipal Services,” says the explanatory note to the bill.

Earlier, the Russians were told the size of the salary to accumulate for retirement. The expert said that 30-40 million rubles would be required for income from savings at retirement age of 100 thousand rubles.