In the city of Uryupinsk, Volgograd Region, a pensioner committed suicide near the building of the clinic. This is reported by the “Note-Volgograd” edition.

The 72-year-old man was found at about six in the morning near the clinic. It is reported that all the circumstances of the incident are being established. The exact cause of death of a man will be determined by a forensic medical examination.

Earlier it was reported that in the city of Kinel, Samara region, a pensioner burst into the Russian Post office with the words “so that you all die,” set a fire and committed suicide. The man came to post office # 1 for a letter. Having picked it up, the man left and returned to the post office with three bottles of the combustible mixture, which he used.