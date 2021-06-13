The boat, in which there was a family with two children, capsized on the Kumchezero lake in the Medvezhyegorsk region of Karelia. This was reported on the official page of the republic during “In contact with”…

It is clarified that in the boat there were a man and a woman born in 1990 and their children – girls three and six years old. Rescuers found the bodies of the children, and the search for their parents continues.

According to preliminary data, the boat capsized from a strong jolt while turning. “People could have been saved if they were wearing life jackets,” the message says.

Earlier in June, the deaths of three 15-year-olds were reported in Lake Onega. According to the investigation, they swam in the wrong place, could not cope with the current, could not reach the shore and drowned. The bodies of minors were found by rescuers 50 meters from the shore.