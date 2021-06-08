Over the past day, 9,977 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Russia, the operational headquarters for combating the disease said on Tuesday, June 8.

“Over the past 24 hours, 9,977 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia in 84 regions. Of these, 15% had no clinical manifestations of the disease. 379 deaths were recorded. During the day in Russia, 8,883 people have fully recovered, ”the message says.

The largest number of new cases was registered in Moscow (3817), St. Petersburg (846) and the Moscow region (776).

In total, 5,145,843 cases of coronavirus have been detected in 85 regions to date in Russia. Over the entire period, 124,496 deaths were recorded, 4,752,085 people recovered.

Earlier, on June 5, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said that the third wave of coronavirus infection in Russia is not expected. At the same time, he stressed that the further situation in the country will depend on the speed of vaccination.

On June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the country’s citizens to be vaccinated against coronavirus infection. The vaccination procedure in the country is free, comfortable and voluntary, the head of state recalled, stressing that no deaths were recorded from the use of the Russian vaccine.

The head of state also stressed that all the side effects from the introduction of a domestically produced coronavirus vaccine are limited to an increase in temperature for a couple of hours, no lethal outcomes have been recorded at the moment.

Currently, a large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in Russia, it began on January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone on a voluntary basis.

At the moment, four drugs for coronavirus are registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as the hashtag #WeWe areTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.