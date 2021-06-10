Pope Francis wanted to take time to think it over. What to do with Cardinal Reinhard Marx, who offered to resign from office? Now he has decided.

Update from June 10, 4:06 p.m.: “I did not expect that he would react so quickly”: The Archbishop of Munich and Freising, Cardinal Reinhard Marx, is of the Pope’s quick response to his resignation (see first report) been surprised.

“I also did not expect his decision that I should continue my service as Archbishop of Munich and Freising,” it said in a statement that the archbishopric spread on Thursday. “In obedience I accept his decision as I promised him.”

Pope Francis refuses to resign – Cardinal Marx does not want to go back to the agenda

He sees the Pope’s decision, however, “as a great challenge,” said Marx, who wanted to resign because of the abuse scandal in the church. “After that, simply going back to the agenda cannot be the way for me and also not for the archdiocese.”

For him, the decision means “considering what new paths we can take – also in the face of a history of multiple failures – in order to proclaim and testify to the gospel,” said Marx. In his letter, the Pope “takes up much of what I mentioned in my letter to him and gives us important impulses”.

In addition, he sticks to what he said in his personal statement about his resignation: “that I have to bear personal responsibility and also have an” institutional responsibility “, especially in view of those affected, whose perspective must be more closely involved”.

Pope Francis rejects the resignation of Cardinal Marx from Munich

Our first report from June 10th: Rome – Pope Francis has rejected the resignation of the Archbishop of Munich and Freising, Cardinal Reinhard Marx. “And that is exactly my answer, dear brother. Carry on as you suggest, but as Archbishop of Munich and Freising, ”wrote the head of the Catholic Church in a letter to Cardinal Marx, which the Holy See published on Thursday. On June 4, Marx published a letter in which he spoke of a “dead point” in the Catholic Church.

“I agree with you that we are dealing with a disaster: the sad history of sexual abuse and the way the Church has dealt with it until recently,” Francis’ letter continued.

The 67-year-old Marx had offered his resignation in a letter to Pope Francis on May 21. Francis should therefore decide on “his further use”.

Offered resignation from office by Cardinal Marx causes turmoil in the Catholic Church

Marx’s request had caused a sensation in the Catholic Church. Marx is known to many people. He had probably been at odds with his office for a long time. With the renunciation a personal sign could perhaps be set for new beginnings, for a new awakening of the church, so Marx.

“In essence, for me it is about sharing responsibility for the catastrophe of sexual abuse by church officials in recent decades,” wrote Marx to the Pope. The investigations and reports of the past ten years consistently showed for him that there had been “a lot of personal failure and administrative errors”, but “also institutional or systemic failure”.

Praise for Marx’s offer of resignation: “Groundbreaking for the Church in Germany and worldwide”

For his move, Marx received recognition from many in the Catholic Church. The chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference (DBK), Bishop Georg Bätzing, showed understanding for the decision. Marx had “done groundbreaking for the Church in Germany and worldwide,” it was said at the time. However, with a view to Marx’s role in the DBK, he regretted his decision to take this step.

Associations that are otherwise critical of the Catholic Church also praised the offer of resignation. According to the initiative of victims of abuse, “Eckiger Tisch”, it clears the way for a new beginning. “It is an impressive step that finally a bishop in Germany speaks in the first person and takes responsibility.”

Marx is one of the most famous bishops in Germany and was chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference until 2020. In the reform debate of the Catholic Church in Germany, the “Synodal Way”, he had recently shown himself to be a reformist.

An expert opinion on cases of sexual abuse in the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising is expected this summer, which will primarily work out how sexual abuse of priests in the diocese became possible and whether high-ranking clergy protected offenders. (dpa / frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

