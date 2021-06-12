In Primorye, on Lake Khanka, a boat was found with a three-year-old child inside. The baby’s parents are missing. This was reported on June 12 by the Investigative Committee (IC) of the region.

It is known that the family went for a ride on the lake. The adults disappeared and the child suffered severe hypothermia. On the fact of the disappearance of a man born in 1979 and his wife born in 1989, the investigating authorities opened a criminal case under the article “Murder”.

“On June 10, 2021, a family of three, including a three-year-old child, went on an inflatable boat with a motor to the water area of ​​Lake Khanka near the village of Kamen-Rybolov, Khanka district. The next day, local residents, not finding families in the camp, organized a search. An inflatable boat with a torn off engine was found 7 kilometers from the place of rest. There was a child in the boat in a serious condition due to hypothermia “, – reported in SK Primorye.

Investigators and forensic experts work on the spot. According to preliminary data, the boat ran aground, from the impact of the engine on an obstacle people fell into the water.

Earlier, on June 5, it was reported that a boat with tourists capsized in the Khabarovsk Territory, a woman died.