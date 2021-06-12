Shaaban Bilal (Cairo) The first sports marathon in Egypt for dwarves and short stature was launched under the auspices of the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports in the Glim area, east of Alexandria Governorate.

According to Essam Shehata, head of the Egyptian Dwarfs Association, the Dwarves were keen to participate in order to convey their voice to the community and officials and their desire to participate in sports activities in the community.

The marathon participants expressed their happiness at organizing this event and encouraging them to exercise as a basic activity in daily life, stressing that they need such events to support their engagement with the rest of society.

Captain Ibrahim Murad, the coach of the Cairo national team for short stature who participated in the marathon, said that this activity is the first of its kind under the auspices of the Alexandria Governorate and the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Egypt, with the aim of supporting the dwarves’ solidarity with each other.

He added to “Al-Ittihad”, that the marathon was launched from Glim Beach to Stanley Beach, with the participation of more than 30 individuals of short stature, young men, women and children, explaining that this marathon also sheds light on the rights of short stature in Egypt.

Murad called for the need to pay attention to the short stature and support them socially and humanitarianly to achieve their goals at all levels.