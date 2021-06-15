Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The honoring of 3 Egyptian artists with the Scientific Research, Literature and Creativity Award from an educational institution in the Baron Palace Garden, sparked controversy on social networking sites in Egypt.

The artists Ghada Abdel Razek and Sawsan Badr and the media figure, Bossi Shalaby, published, through their official accounts on social media, photos of their receiving the Afifi Seddik Award for Scientific Research, Innovation and Literature for the year 2021, in a ceremony held at the Baron Palace.

Ghada Abdel Razek commented on the photos that she collected with the duo and published on her account on the “Instagram” website, saying: The Literature and Creativity Award from Dr. Seddik Afifi with the beautiful star Sawsan Badr and the beautiful media figure Bossi Shalaby, to which the artist Sawsan Badr replied, saying: My beautiful, respected beloved, I was happy from my heart. I saw you.

Users of social networking sites questioned the relationship of female artists with prizes related to scientific research, literature and innovation, stressing that such prizes are awarded to researchers, scientists and specialists.

This prompted the academic awarding body to comment on the incident by confirming that what was published about honoring the artists was incorrect, noting that awarding prizes to the winners of researchers and scientists in the Seddik Afifi Prize competition for scientific research, innovation and literature, explaining that honoring public figures and artists with shields was in appreciation of their attendance.

The organizers of the competition denied honoring women artists for their efforts in scientific research, explaining that the fact that they were honored came in appreciation of their attendance at the ceremony to hand out financial prizes and certificates of appreciation to the nine winners of researchers and scientists.