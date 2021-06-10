In our old house, the thought flew like a dove in search of faithful vinegar, and entered the tent perched on the dirt wet with the smell of those who dwelt here, and who sewed the wish-robe from the sweat of the forehead, the trembling hands, and the trembling of the eyelids.

In the hollow of the tent there was a chest of cedar wood suspended between heaven and earth. In the chest hid this ancient woman’s eyeliner, and the walls of eagerness, which that audience gave her on a bleak night soaked with the luxury of whispers, the tenderness of the lips, and the pulse of the tenderness in the beaters.

I stood, meditated, examined, examined, analyzed, interpreted, explained, and poured the juice of history into the bowl of the mind, and the heart pierced the cloth of memory with a needle of nostalgia. Silence was walking in the bitter emptiness, and spoke nothing but awe for a place that seemed pale, but it was full of the old aromatic smell, perhaps it was the smell of henna that fell on the outskirts of the place, or the smell of a riddle told by that woman sleeping in a cotton cradle of cold nights, and I was the disciple who heard To drive away from his eyes the ghost of a hurried superstition on a dark-black night, and there was no place but me and this woman, we reap the fruits of solitude and the loneliness of the night, and only the meow of a cat, also in trouble with loneliness, crammed by the ferociousness of a frisky body, pierced the silence, and when she stopped at the door Locked by cobwebs, pierced with nails, I slept wrapped in a rusty sheet, I tried to fall asleep, but a loud cry came from somewhere inside me, and I felt a hand extending and pulling me by the arm, and I realized that she was the same woman who had always warned me of uncalculated adventures, so I withdrew and my heart overflowed with desire. What’s in the first And I was in the emptiness of the tent, but the cry of that woman was more resounding, and had a greater effect on my soul, so I collapsed, faltered, and persisted in submission to her desire, and I walked at a bend in an old hallway, where I lodged, and I took a place for me to avoid the fear of some danger as it was being prepared for me.

After a short time, I realized that only darkness gathers all forms of terrifying images, so I lit the lighter, and sat overwhelmed with scenes of memory, until darkness came again after the lighter vomited all the fuel it had in its pocket, so I panicked again, and ran away from the place without getting anything back. than before.